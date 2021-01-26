Clark Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,954 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. 4,898,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

