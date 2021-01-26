Clark Financial Advisors Invests $49,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,462,512. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.