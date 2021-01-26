Clark Financial Advisors Takes $12.34 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 245,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 10.6% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.24 during trading on Tuesday. 517,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

