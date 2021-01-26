Clark Financial Advisors Takes $85,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 4,753.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 142,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

