Clark Financial Advisors Takes Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for 2.1% of Clark Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. 3,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,354. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

