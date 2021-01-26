Clark Financial Advisors Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.65. 271,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

