Clarke R. Starnes III Sells 48,175 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

