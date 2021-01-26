Clean Yield Group Acquires 144,882 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 237.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,882 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 137,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 147,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

