Clean Yield Group Buys Shares of 4,685 iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDEV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,601. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97.

