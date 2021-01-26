Clean Yield Group Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,715. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.