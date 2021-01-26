Clean Yield Group Has $325,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clean Yield Group reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.63. The company had a trading volume of 263,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

