Clean Yield Group Sells 1,180 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 2.0% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 206,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,400. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

