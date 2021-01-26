Clean Yield Group Sells 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Target were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.43. 82,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

