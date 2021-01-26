Clean Yield Group Sells 225 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.31. 15,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,407. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

