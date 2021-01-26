Clean Yield Group Sells 350 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $11.04 on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. 17,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $76.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

