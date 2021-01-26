ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE CEM opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $26,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Chris Eades purchased 6,550 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $102,507.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.