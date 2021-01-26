ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CTR opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

