Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Clearfield has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $36.77.

Several analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $330,219.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,154,517.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $55,003.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283 over the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.