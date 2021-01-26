ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $363.23 million, a PE ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.15.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

