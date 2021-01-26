Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $229.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

