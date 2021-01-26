CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,751.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $12,751.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00025860 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,578,035 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

