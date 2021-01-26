Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Investec cut Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

