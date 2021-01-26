Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 13.1%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s stock price shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.76. 25,380,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 15,728,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 72.7% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

There is no company description available for Clover Health Investments Corp.

