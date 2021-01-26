CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is ARGA Investment Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,777,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for about 4.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.43% of CNH Industrial worth $72,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in CNH Industrial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNHI stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,530. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

