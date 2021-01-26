Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

