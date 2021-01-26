Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.71.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $692.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,429,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

