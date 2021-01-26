Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. 66,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

