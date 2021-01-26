Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,563 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.90. 1,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,741. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

