Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,969. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

