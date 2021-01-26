Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after buying an additional 2,039,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,180,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 89,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,631. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

