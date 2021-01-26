Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,295,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 904,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,917. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79.

