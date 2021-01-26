Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $125.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,077. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.16.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

