Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,129,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 598,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. 12,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,386. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30.

