Columbus Macro LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,482,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,042. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

