Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 525,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,462,512. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

