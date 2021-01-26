Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 1,007,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 255.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 208,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150,746 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,969. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

