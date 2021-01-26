Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.87. 12,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

