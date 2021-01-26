Columbus Macro LLC Sells 13,924 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,468. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $66.81.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.