Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.4% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $476,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. 22,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

