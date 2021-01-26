Columbus Macro LLC Sells 29,082 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,274,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,826,000 after buying an additional 375,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,788,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,081,000 after buying an additional 261,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. 396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,527. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

