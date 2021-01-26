Columbus Macro LLC Sells 29,283 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,283 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,332. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

