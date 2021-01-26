Columbus Macro LLC Sells 597 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.07. 1,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average is $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.