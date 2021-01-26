Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Releases Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Community Bank System stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $363,081.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.