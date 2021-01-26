Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $45.34.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

