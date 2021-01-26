Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average is $180.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

