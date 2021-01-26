Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $24.60 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $24,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $112.58. The company had a trading volume of 97,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

