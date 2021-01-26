Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $94,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $35,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 15,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $655.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $355.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

