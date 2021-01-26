Community Trust & Investment Co. Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,194 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

RTX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. 779,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

