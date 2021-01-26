Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 435 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1,428.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

