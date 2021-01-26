Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 212,526 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 509.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 93.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

